Amazon.com agrees in principle to buy Middle East's Souq.com - sources

DUBAI: Amazon.com Inc has agreed in principle to buy 100 percent of Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com from its shareholders, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

Amazon declined to comment and a spokesperson for Souq.com could not immediately be reached for comment. Goldman Sachs helped to arrange the deal, the sources said.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by David Clarke)