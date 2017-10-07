Amazon eyeing prescription drug business -CNBC

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc is in the final stages of deciding a strategy to get into the prescription drug market, CNBC reported on Friday, citing an email from the company and a source familiar with the matter.

Amazon will decide before Thanksgiving whether to move into selling prescription drugs online, CNBC reported.

Shares of drug retailers including Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc , CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp tumbled on the news. http://cnb.cx/2hTIxvL

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)