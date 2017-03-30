Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses
Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
"We have worked extremely hard for the past seven years to get Quidsi to be profitable, and unfortunately we have not been able to do so," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement. "Quidsi has great brand expertise and they will continue to offer selection on Amazon.com; the software development team will focus on building technology for AmazonFresh."
The news was reported earlier by Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
- Reuters