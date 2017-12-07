Amazon Prime Video now available on Apple TV

Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc have partnered to bring the Amazon Prime Video app to Apple TV in over 100 countries, the companies said on Wednesday.

The news comes a day after Alphabet Inc's Google said it would block its video streaming application YouTube from two of Amazon's devices and criticized the online retailer for not selling Google hardware.

Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook had said in June that Amazon's streaming service would be available on Apple devices later this year.

Apple TV, a device for watching television over the internet, would also start featuring live sports this week, Apple said in a blogpost on Wednesday. (http://apple.co/2AditE7)

The announcement follows a negotiation stretching back at least to 2015 when Amazon stopped selling Apple TVs on its retail site.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

