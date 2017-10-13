Amazon to open new distribution centre in north west England

Amazon said on Friday it planned to open a new fulfillment centre in Bolton, north west England, in 2018 and will begin recruiting 1,200 permanent jobs in the latest expansion in Britain.

Amazon opened four centres last year, creating more than 3,500 jobs. It said the new distribution centre in Bolton would be equipped with advanced Amazon Robotics technology which would help process the products through the plant.

(Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Paul Sandle)