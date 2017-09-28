Angry Birds maker Rovio valued at US$1 billion in IPO

Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment Ltd priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of the initial price range on Thursday, giving the company a market value of 896 million euros (US$1.06 billion) ahead of its market debut on Friday.

HELSINKI: Finnish mobile games and animation studio Rovio Entertainment Ltd priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of the initial price range on Thursday, giving the company a market value of 896 million euros (US$1.06 billion) ahead of its market debut on Friday.

The price was set at 11.50 euros per share, compared with the initial range of 10.25-11.50 euros, the company said in a statement.

Rovio raised 30 million euros in the offering, with approximately 458 million euros going to its major owners, including Trema International and venture capital firms Accel Partners and Atomico.

(US$1 = 0.8485 euros)

