Apple announces new emoji, including food, fairies and gender-neutral characters

SINGAPORE: New emoji, including gender-neutral characters, more food and animals, as well as the "I love you" gesture in sign language, will be available for the iPhone and iPad with the iOS 11.1 update, Apple said in an update on Friday (Oct 6).

Mermaids and fairies will be among the new emoji, as well food options like dim sum, sandwiches and coconuts.

(Images: Apple)

(Images: Apple)

(Images: Apple)

Apple also promised gender-neutral faces as well as more emotive smileys.

(Images: Apple)

(Images: Apple)

Several emoji that were announced on World Emoji Day will also make their debut. These include a woman in a headscarf, a breastfeeding woman and a bearded man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple revealed on Monday (Jul 17) that new emoji, including one for a woman wearing a headscarf and animated smileys, will be rolled out to iPhones in 2017. (Images: Apple)

Apple said the new emoji would debut in a beta preview next week and be available in upcoming software updates for iOS, macOS and watchOS systems.