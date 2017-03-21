Apple announces special edition iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in red

SINGAPORE: Apple on Tuesday (Mar 21) unveiled its new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a "vibrant red aluminium finish" to mark more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and AIDS awareness initiative (RED).

The 128GB and 256GB models will be available online at Apple.com and in Apple stores worldwide starting at US$749 from Mar 24.





The red iPhone follows the launch of the product in black, jet black, silver, gold and rose gold finishes.

“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.





Founded in 2006, (RED) has generated more than US$465 million for the fund that makes AIDS-related testing, counselling, treatment and prevention programmes possible, according to the Apple website.