Apple hires secret team for treating diabetes - CNBC

Apple Inc has hired a team of biomedical engineers as part of a secret initiative, initially envisioned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors to treat diabetes, CNBC reported citing three people familiar with the matter.

  • Posted 13 Apr 2017 09:30
An Apple logo is seen in a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The engineers are expected to work at a nondescript office in Palo Alto, miles (km) away from the corporate headquarters, CNBC said.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

- Reuters