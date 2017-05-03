Apple posts surprise fall in iPhones sales
Apple Inc reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for the second quarter on Tuesday, indicating that customers had held back purchases in anticipation of the 10th-anniversary edition launch of the company's most important product.
The company boosted its capital return program by US$50 billion, increasing its share repurchase authorization by US$35 billion and raising its quarterly dividend by 10.5 percent.
Apple sold 50.76 million iPhones in its fiscal second quarter ended April 1, down from 51.19 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average had estimated iPhone sales of 52.27 million, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.
Expectations are building ahead of Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.
Apple typically launches its new iPhones in September.
A big jump in sales usually follows in the holiday quarter, before demand tapers over the next few quarters as customers hold back ahead of the next launch.
Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone range might sport features such as wireless charging, 3-D facial recognition and a curved display.
The company forecast total revenue of between US$43.5 billion and US$45.5 billion for the current quarter, while analysts on average were expecting US$45.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts on average expect the company to sell 42.31 million iPhones in the current quarter, according to FactSet.
The company's net income rose to US$11.03 billion, or US$2.10 per share, in the second quarter, from US$10.52 billion, or US$1.90 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected US$2.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4.6 percent to US$52.90 billion in the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of US$53.02 billion.
A 17.5 percent jump in the company's services business - which includes the App Store, Apple Pay and iCloud - to US$7.04 billion boosted revenue.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)