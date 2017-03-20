Apple stock could jump 10 percent in 6 months - Barron's

NEW YORK: The stock of technology giant Apple Inc could increase another 10 percent in six months because of growth in its service divisions and buzz around a new iPhone model, Barron's wrote in an article posted Saturday.

The business and investing publication cited offerings such as AppleCare, iTunes and iCloud in noting that the "company’s high-margin services revenue probably will continue to race quietly higher."

"As high-margin services grow, Apple could earn a higher valuation. And shares could hit US$155 on iPhone," Barron's wrote.

The stock trades around US$140 now, up more than 20 percent in 2017.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)