Apple to beat Samsung in Q4 handphone shipments

SEOUL: Tech giant Apple is set to beat rival Samsung in the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter, helped by the robust performance of the iPhone X, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday (Nov 10).

According to the data compiled by industry tracker TrendForce, Apple is expected to take up 19.1 per cent of the market in the October to December period, higher than Samsung's expected 18.2 per cent.

The South Korean tech giant had retained its top spot by posting 21.1 per cent in the previous quarter, followed by Apple with 11.5 per cent.

"In the third quarter, Samsung's smartphone production rose on the back of the release of the Galaxy Note 8 series and the continuing strong sales of the Galaxy J series in the mid-range and low-end markets," TrendForce said.

"Samsung is expected to slightly scale back the production of its high-end models in the fourth quarter, as the brand is seeing the sales of its smartphones being squeezed by the strong demand for Apple's latest iPhone devices," the industry tracker added.

TrendForce said that while Samsung's shipments will fall 5 per cent on-quarter to reach 77 million units in the fourth quarter, Apple will reach 81 million units, with the iPhone X taking up a third of sales.

"Looking ahead to 2018, the global smartphone market will stay on a path to gradual saturation," it added.