Apple to cut iPhone production in Jan-March quarter - Nikkei

REUTERS: Apple Inc will trim production of iPhones by about 10 percent in the January-March quarter, the Nikkei financial daily reported, citing calculations based on data from suppliers.

The company slashed output by 30 percent in the January-March quarter this year due to accumulated inventory, the Nikkei reported.

Apple's shares were down 0.85 percent in midday trading.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)