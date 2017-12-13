Apple to invest US$390m in chipmaker Finisar

NEW YORK: Apple said on Wednesday (Dec 13) it would invest US$390 million in Finisar, which it will use to build out a plant in Texas to make chips that power popular iPhone features such as face ID, animojis and portrait-mode selfies.

The award will be part of Apple's US$1 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund to foster innovation and create jobs, Apple said in a statement.

Finisar will use the funds to transform a shuttered, 700,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Texas to a facility developing vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) chips.

Shares of Finisar were up nearly 17 per cent at US$22.50 in premarket trading, while Apple shares were flat.