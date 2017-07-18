Apple unveils new breastfeeding and zombie emoji for World Emoji Day

SINGAPORE: A bearded person, a woman wearing a headscarf and a zombie are among the new emoji Apple unveiled in celebration of World Emoji Day on Monday (Jul 17).



Coming later this year, the company said on its website that the new emoji "make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity, additional animals and creatures, new smiley faces and more".

😀🌎🌍🌏📆 Happy #WorldEmojiDay! 🎉 We’ve got some 😎 new ones to show you, coming later this year! 👀👇 https://t.co/xBR9ZJ7l4g pic.twitter.com/fhDrr4J5KG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 17, 2017

Other characters featured in the preview are a meditating person, a breastfeeding woman, T-rex, an elf and a zebra. Smileys are also more animated, with a starstruck and a cross-eyed one, and another with an exploding head.

Food items like coconut and a sandwich make up the rest of the mix.

The new emoji will be available on iOS, macOS and watchOS, said Apple.