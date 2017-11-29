Apple working to fix password bug on Mac's latest operating system
Tech giant Apple said late on Tuesday (Nov 28) it is working to fix a password bug in the Mac's most recent operating system, the MacOS High Sierra.
The bug makes it possible for someone to log into a Mac computer without a password and access powerful administrator rights.
In a statement quoted by various media reports, Apple said: "We are working on a software update to address this issue."
"In the meantime, setting a root password prevents unauthorized access to your Mac," Apple added.
Apple also directed Mac users to follow instructions on its support webpage to enable a root user and set a password.
The bug was first discovered by Turkish developer Lemi Ergin who flagged the flaw on Twitter.
He found that by entering the username "root", leaving the password field blank, and hitting "enter" a few times, he would be granted unrestricted access to the target machine.
The user is then authenticated as a system administrator, and is able to view files and reset or change passwords for pre-existing users on that machine. Apple ID email addresses tied to users on the Mac can also be removed and changed.