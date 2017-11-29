Apple working to fix password bug on Mac's latest operating system

Tech giant Apple said late on Tuesday (Nov 28) it is working to fix a password bug in the Mac's most recent operating system, the MacOS High Sierra.

The bug makes it possible for someone to log into a Mac computer without a password and access powerful administrator rights.

In a statement quoted by various media reports, Apple said: "We are working on a software update to address this issue."

"In the meantime, setting a root password prevents unauthorized access to your Mac," Apple added.

Apple also directed Mac users to follow instructions on its support webpage to enable a root user and set a password.

The bug was first discovered by Turkish developer Lemi Ergin who flagged the flaw on Twitter.



You can access it via System Preferences>Users & Groups>Click the lock to make changes. Then use "root" with no password. And try it for several times. Result is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/m11qrEvECs — Lemi Orhan Ergin (@lemiorhan) November 28, 2017

He found that by entering the username "root", leaving the password field blank, and hitting "enter" a few times, he would be granted unrestricted access to the target machine.

The user is then authenticated as a system administrator, and is able to view files and reset or change passwords for pre-existing users on that machine. Apple ID email addresses tied to users on the Mac can also be removed and changed.