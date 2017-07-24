At least 50 employees to get microchip implants for workplace access at US firm

RIVER FALLS, Wisconsin: At least fifty employees of a US vending machine firm have volunteered to have microchips implanted that would allow them to access basic functions and pay for snacks at their workplace.

Wisconsin firm Three Square Market (32M) offered the implanted chip technology to all its employees, according to the company’s website.

The implanted chips would let employees log in to their office computers, open doors and make purchases from office vending machines, among other uses.

The microchips use radio-frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) technology found in contactless credit cards, and will be implanted between the thumb and forefinger.

“We foresee the use of RFID technology to drive everything from making purchases in our office break room market, opening doors, use of copy machines, logging into our office computers, unlocking phones, sharing business cards, storing medical/health information, and used as payment at other RFID terminals,” said 32M CEO Todd Westby.

“Eventually, this technology will become standardised, allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.”

32M specialises in micro markets, which are mini-convenience stores using a self-checkout kiosk, often found in employee break rooms of large companies. The firm is partnering Swedish firm BioHax International to develop the chip implants.

The employees will be chipped at an inaugural “chip party” at the 32M headquarters on Aug 1, the firm said.