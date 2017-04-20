Bagging rights: Taking automated checkouts to the next level

SINGAPORE: Supermarket self-checkouts, already a familiar sight in most big cities, are taking automation to the next level with Panasonic introducing checkouts in Japan that not only scan groceries but bag them as well.

Dubbed Regi Robo, which is short for register robots, the system allows customers to scan their shopping items when they are placed in the basket and then automatically bags at the checkout counter.

Using radio frequency ID tags, a sensor-equipped basket scans and keeps track of items placed in it – and at the checkout, the basket is placed in the Regi Robo, which empties the purchases into a plastic bag, packing them automatically.

The Regi Robo is being rolled out at supermarket chain Lawson, which is looking at ways to further automate the shopping process.

“If demand is strong enough, we are hoping to come up with ways in which customers will get their purchases settled by just passing through the register,” Lawson president Sadanobu Takemasu told Kyodo News.