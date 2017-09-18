Baidu hires Weibo CFO as its finance chief

Baidu Inc said Jennifer Li stepped down as its chief financial officer and the biggest search engine operator in China named Herman Yu as its new CFO, effective immediately.

Li, who is also chief executive of its private equity unit Baidu Capital, will serve as a senior adviser to senior management, the company said in a statement.

Yu joins Baidu from Chinese social media platform Weibo Corp, where he was CFO since 2015, Baidu said.

