Baidu quarterly profit jumps 83.5 percent

China's Baidu Inc reported an 83.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, as the company shows signs of a recovery after the crackdown on its core ad business by Chinese regulators last year.

The company's U.S.-listed shares rose 6.9 percent to US$215 in extended trading on Thursday.

Baidu said it expects third-quarter revenue of 23.13 billion yuan (US$3.43 billion) to 23.75 billion yuan.

The Chinese internet search company has been focusing on expanding its autonomous driving platform, investing in artificial intelligence and developing cloud and big data capabilities as part of a wider re-shuffle of its core business.

Earlier this month the company partnered with Ford Motor Co and Nvidia Corp to promote its self-driving car platform Apollo.

Baidu's revenue in the second quarter rose 14.3 percent to 20.87 billion yuan. That growth is above a Thomson Reuters survey of 13 analysts who estimated a 13.8 percent rise.

Net income rose to 4.41 billion yuan in the quarter ended June 30 from 2.40 billion yuan a year earlier.

In May, last year, China's internet regulator sent a team to investigate Baidu over the death of a university student, Wei Zexi, who used the Chinese search engine to look for treatment for his cancer.

(US$1 = 6.7410 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)