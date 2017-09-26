Baidu's iQiyi eyes US listing, over US$8 billion in valuation: Bloomberg

REUTERS: Baidu Inc's video streaming service, iQiyi, is looking for an initial public offering in the United States as early as next year, which could value it at more than US$8 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The Chinese firm is about to kick off negotiations with banks and deal arrangers and is aiming for a valuation of as much as US$10 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. https://bloom.bg/2wi1mLC

IQiyi said in February it raised US$1.53 billion in new funds to compete with rivals in the country's hotly contested online entertainment sector.

Baidu was not immediately available for comment.