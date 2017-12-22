Bitcoin extends losses, slips below US$14,000 on Bitstamp exchange

Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent to below US$14,000 on the Bitstamp exchange on Friday, extending overnight losses.

TOKYO: Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent to below US$14,000 on the Bitstamp exchange on Friday, extending overnight losses.

It was last down 11 percent at US$13,872.

The cryptocurrency, which was at about US$1,000 at the year's start, had climbed to a record high of US$19,666 on Sunday in lead up to exchange giant CME Group's launch of bitcoin futures before losing steam.

Bitcoin is known to go through wild swings. In November, it tumbled almost 30 percent in four days from US$7,888 to US$5,555. In September, it fell 40 percent from US$4,979 to US$2,972.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)