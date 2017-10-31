Bitcoin hits all-time high after CME Group says to launch futures

Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high above US$6,300 on Tuesday, after the world's largest futures market operator CME Group said it would launch a regulated trading venue for cryptocurrencies in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The new futures contracts will be settled in cash, based on the CME 'CF Bitcoin Reference Rate', a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin, the company said.

The price of bitcoin jumped to as high as US$6338.60 according to trade website Coindesk's price index, which aggregates the prices quoted across several exchanges. That was up from around US$6,215 before the news.

On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, bitcoin jumped to as high as US$6,351, up almost 4 percent on the day.

Bitcoin has surged in value by around 555 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by John Geddie)

