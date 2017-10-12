Bitcoin trades above US$5,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin smashed through the US$5,000 barrier for the first time ever on Thursday, jumping as much as 7 percent to chalk up its biggest daily rise in over two weeks.

Bitcoin, the original and still the biggest cryptocurrency, has been on a tear recently, rallying nearly 75 percent in barely a month.

It has chalked up a more than fivefold increase in price since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sujata Rao)