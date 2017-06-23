BlackBerry reports quarterly profit on Qualcomm payment

Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a US$940 million arbitration payment from U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

BlackBerry reported a profit of US$671 million, or US$1.23 per share, for the first quarter ended May 31, compared with a loss of US$670 million, or US$1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$235 million from US$400 million. On an adjusted basis, the company reported revenue of US$244 million. (http://blck.by/2sJnsFS)

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)