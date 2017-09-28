BlackBerry shares up as software sales hit record

TORONTO: BlackBerry Ltd reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results and increased its fiscal-year revenue forecast after sales at its closely watched software business hit a record, sending its shares up more than 7 percent in Thursday premarket trading.

The Canadian company, which last year stopped manufacturing the iconic BlackBerry smartphone to focus on software, reported a profit of 5 cents a share before special items for the second quarter ended on Aug. 31, compared with break-even per share a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$249 million from US$352 million a year earlier but rose slightly from US$244 million in the prior quarter.

Analysts had on average expected BlackBerry to break even on revenue of US$220 million, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the quarter was US$19 million, or 4 cents per share.

Excluding restructuring costs and other items, BlackBerry said it expected fiscal-year revenue of US$920 million to US$950 million and positive earnings per share. It also forecast positive free cash flow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company is aiming to notch 10 percent to 15 percent software revenue growth for its fiscal year, which runs until the end of February.

BlackBerry said software and services revenue reached a record US$196 million in the quarter, more than the estimates of US$174 million from RBC analyst Paul Trieber and US$176.2 million from Macquarie's Gus Papageorgiou.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)