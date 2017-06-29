BMW, competing with Tesla, to introduce electric 3 Series - Handelsblatt

BMW plans to introduce an electric version of its popular 3 Series in September, a move designed to fend off rival Tesla , Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday. The German carmaker will present the vehicle at the IAA auto show in Frankfurt in September, the paper said. The 3 series, which is a high volume sales model, will have a range of 400 km (248 miles) and is seen as a direct response to the success of Tesla's Model 3, according to Handelsblatt. BMW declined to comment.

FRANKFURT: BMW plans to introduce an electric version of its popular 3 Series in September, a move designed to fend off rival Tesla , Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday. The German carmaker will present the vehicle at the IAA auto show in Frankfurt in September, the paper said. The 3 series, which is a high volume sales model, will have a range of 400 km (248 miles) and is seen as a direct response to the success of Tesla's Model 3, according to Handelsblatt. BMW declined to comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Tom Sims; editing by Susan Thomas)