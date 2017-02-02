Board of Brazil's Oi seeks to solve debt problem before discussing investments

SAO PAULO: The board of Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier Oi SA on Wednesday decided to first solve its court-supervised reorganization before discussing a potential capital increase or new investments, a source told Reuters.

The board, which convened in Rio de Janeiro, also accepted a recommendation from management and financial adviser LAPLACE Finanças to intensify talks with creditors, with the aim of amending a debt restructuring plan presented by the company last September, the source, with direct knowledge of the talks, said on condition of anonymity.

In December, a group of Oi bondholders represented by Moelis & Co MC.N proposed injecting US$1.25 billion of new capital into Oi, a move that would give them immediate control of the carrier through a debt-for-equity swap.

The creditors' plan, backed by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, is part of an alternative reorganization plan they presented to the company after considering Oi's own reorganization proposal "unacceptable."

"The in-court reorganization and a potential capital increase are two separate things. A capital increase may be discussed, but only in the future," the source said after Wednesday's board discussion.

The priority is to finalize the company's debt restructuring plan and get approval from the majority of its creditors, according to the person.

Oi filed in June for Brazil's largest ever bankruptcy protection to restructure about 65 billion reais (US$20.8 billion) of bank, bond and regulatory liabilities.

Reuters reported in November that Oi SA planned to repay small-sized suppliers and contractors ahead of banks and bondholders.

According to the source, the company is on track to finish paying such claims. After conclusion of ongoing court-mediated talks, Oi's smaller creditors should be repaid "in a matter of weeks," the source said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)