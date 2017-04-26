Brazil's Embraer to partner with Uber to develop electric vehicles

Embraer SA has signed a partnership with Uber Technologies Inc to develop and implement small electric vehicles with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, the Brazilian planemaker said on Tuesday.

The partnership stems from Embraer's newly-established innovation centre based in Melbourne, Florida, according to a securities filing. Embraer announced last month it would establish research teams in Silicon Valley and Boston to collaborate on research with startup companies, academics and others.

