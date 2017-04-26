Brazil's Embraer to partner with Uber to develop electric vehicles

Technology

Brazil's Embraer to partner with Uber to develop electric vehicles

Uber drivers' cars are parked outside the Ministry of Transportation building during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SAO PAULO: Embraer SA has signed a partnership with Uber Technologies Inc to develop and implement small electric vehicles with vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, the Brazilian planemaker said on Tuesday.

The partnership stems from Embraer's newly-established innovation centre based in Melbourne, Florida, according to a securities filing. Embraer announced last month it would establish research teams in Silicon Valley and Boston to collaborate on research with startup companies, academics and others.

