Canada's Rogers sees 'anemic appetite' for iPhone 8

TORONTO: The chief executive of Canada's biggest wireless company said on Thursday that he is seeing little demand for Apple Inc's iPhone 8, adding to concerns about prospects for sales of the device.

"What we're seeing is sort of ... anemic appetite for the iPhone 8," Rogers Communications Inc Chief Executive Joe Natale said in an quarterly earnings conference call.

Customers are interested in premium features packed into the iPhone X, pronounced "ten", which is due to be released next month, though Natale warned that the outlook for that device is not clear because of its higher price and potential supply constraints.

"The iPhone 10 price point is about 75 percent higher than the iPhone 7. So it's a very expensive device," he said. "Inventory is a question mark in terms of what we will get."

Apple shares were down 2.6 percent in morning trading as brokers and traders speculated about demand for the iPhone 8.

(US$1 = 1.2451 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto, additional reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Jim Finkle and Meredith Mazzilli)