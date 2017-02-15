Canada's Shopify reports bigger loss as expenses soar

REUTERS: Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 80 percent.

The company's net loss widened to US$8.9 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$6.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Ottawa-based Shopify, which went public in May 2015, said revenue rose to US$130.4 million from US$70.2 million.

(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)