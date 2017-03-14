Canada says patches major websites after discovering vulnerability
- Posted 14 Mar 2017 02:20
TORONTO: Canada's federal government said on Monday that it has patched a security vulnerability in Apache software that forced it to take down major government websites including its tax authority over the weekend.
While the sites, including the Canada Revenue Agency, had the potential to be exploited, there is no evidence that data had been breached, a Treasury Board official said.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Denny Thomas and G Crosse)
- Reuters