Canadian charged in Yahoo hacking case pleads guilty in US

REUTERS: A Canadian accused by the United States of helping Russian intelligence agents break into email accounts as part of a massive 2014 breach of Yahoo accounts pleaded guilty on Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Karim Baratov pleaded guilty to charges returned by a grand jury in the Northern District of California in February for hacking email accounts and selling the passwords to an agent of Russia's FSB intelligence agency, the department said in a statement.

