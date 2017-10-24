Canon raises annual profit forecast on demand for OLED kit, weaker yen
Japan's Canon Inc raised its annual operating profit forecast on Tuesday, its third upward revision this year, on the back of increased demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen production equipment and a weaker yen.
TOKYO: Japan's Canon Inc raised its annual operating profit forecast on Tuesday, its third upward revision this year, on the back of increased demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen production equipment and a weaker yen.
Canon, which also makes copiers, cameras and printers, forecast operating profit of 350 billion yen (US$3.08 billion )for the year through December, up from the 330 billion yen estimated three months prior.
That compared with the 330.59 billion yen average of 21 analyst estimates in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(US$1 = 113.5000 yen)
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)