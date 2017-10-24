Canon raises annual profit forecast on demand for OLED kit, weaker yen

Canon raises annual profit forecast on demand for OLED kit, weaker yen

Japan's Canon Inc raised its annual operating profit forecast on Tuesday, its third upward revision this year, on the back of increased demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen production equipment and a weaker yen.

FILE PHOTO - People are silhouetted against a display of the Canon brand logo at the CP+ camera and photo trade fair in Yokohama, Japan, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Canon, which also makes copiers, cameras and printers, forecast operating profit of 350 billion yen (US$3.08 billion )for the year through December, up from the 330 billion yen estimated three months prior.

Canon, which also makes copiers, cameras and printers, forecast operating profit of 350 billion yen (US$3.08 billion )for the year through December, up from the 330 billion yen estimated three months prior.

That compared with the 330.59 billion yen average of 21 analyst estimates in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(US$1 = 113.5000 yen)

(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

