China forecasts artificial intelligence industry to exceed 400 billion yuan by 2025

BEIJING: China unveiled a national artificial intelligence (AI) development plan on Thursday, and said it expects the value of its core AI industries to exceed 150 billion yuan by 2020 and 400 billion yuan (US$59.07 billion) by 2025.

China will look to be an international leader in AI technology by 2025 and will encourage cross-border cooperation as part of the strategy, China's State Council said in a notice on its website on Thursday.

It follows the release of a similar national AI development plan released by the United States in October last year.

(US$1 = 6.7719 Chinese yuan renminbi)

