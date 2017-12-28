China partners WeChat to roll out digital ID system: Reports

The digital ID system will first be tested in Guangzhou, and is expected to be rolled out across the country in January next year, according to China Daily.

SINGAPORE: China has partnered Tencent's social media platform WeChat to launch a digital identity system, called WeChat ID, for citizens in the city of Guangzhou.

According to a report by China Daily, the first WeChat ID was issued during a ceremony in Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province, and it is expected to be rolled out across the country from January next year.

Regarded as an electronic version of one's identity card, WeChat ID is recognised by the country's Ministry of Public Security and can be used when real-name authentication is required such as registering for a hotel room, ticketing and bank and delivery services, it added.

There are two versions of WeChat ID: The first is a "lightweight version" for activities such as signing up at an Internet cafe, while the "upgraded version" is designed for more secure authentications such as business registrations, China Daily said.

The police were also cited as saying the digital IDs are convenient, secure and accurate, as the information on it is "connected to a person's face, fingerprint and physical ID chip card, which makes it almost impossible to be counterfeited".

In a separate report by South China Morning Post, the project was said to help in deterring online identity theft as facial recognition technology is used to verify applicants before their digital IDs are authorised.

It added that WeChat ID is not the country's first attempt to develop a digital ID using a smartphone app. The branch of the Public Security Bureau in Wuhan, capital city of Hubei province, teamed up with Alipay to launch a similar service, and it had more than 400,000 residents signed up to the platform.

