China's JD.com partners Qihoo.com in push to broaden sales channels

BEIJING: JD.com Inc on Thursday said it has reached a deal to sell goods through the popular browser, search engine and app store of Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd, as China's second-biggest e-commerce firm seeks new ways of attracting users.

JD said it will share data with Qihoo 360 in a similar vein to partnerships with Baidu Inc, Tencent Holding Ltd and news feed app Toutiao, as it broadens sales channels to compete with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

JD originally partnered social media giant Tencent three years ago, and revealed at the end of 2016 that success of the partnership in drawing users spurred later deals, such as with search engine provider Baidu earlier this month.

On a quarterly basis, 25 to 35 percent of new users come from its Tencent partnership, JD said this month - a number that rises to about 50 percent during the annual "Singles' Day" sale.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Christopher Cushing)