Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com's revenue jumps 47 percent

REUTERS - JD.com Inc, China's second biggest e-commerce company after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Thursday fourth-quarter revenue jumped 47 percent, exceeding the company's expectations.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 80.3 billion yuan (US$11.67 billion), beating the company's forecast of 75 billion yuan to 77.5 billion yuan.

JD.com's net loss fell to 1.67 billion yuan, from 7.63 billion yuan a year earlier.

That translates to a net loss of 1.26 yuan (US$0.18) per American depository share, compared to a loss of 5.57 yuan a year earlier.

JD.com also said it would dispose of its equity stake in JD Finance, which runs the company's internet finance business.

(US$1 = 6.8837 Chinese yuan renminbi)

