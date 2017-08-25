Chinese national arrested in Los Angeles on US hacking charge

SAN FRANCISCO: A Chinese national travelling in Los Angeles was arrested on charges he was part of a hacking conspiracy related to the theft of security clearance records on millions of American government employees, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.

Yu Pingan was arrested Aug. 21 at Los Angeles International Airport after a federal criminal complaint accused him of conspiring with others wielding malicious software known as Sakula, a Justice Department spokesman said. The software was previously identified as being used in breaches at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

