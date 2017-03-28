Chinese tech giant Tencent signs US$4.65 billion loan deal

HONG KONG: Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has signed a US$4.65 billion loan deal, Basis Point reported, amid a flurry of fund-raising by China's internet giants.

Tencent, which had an original target of about US$2 billion for the loan, inked the deal on March 24 following commitments from a dozen banks, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported, citing sources.

The loans for general corporate purposes comprise a US$2.79 billion term loan and a US$1.86 billion revolving credit. Citigroup was the coordinator, mandated lead arranger and bookrunner of the facility.

Tencent, best known for its WeChat mobile app, has been on an investment drive in a wide array of sectors such as gaming, entertainment, cloud computing and online financing.

It reported net profit of 41.1 billion yuan (US$5.97 billion) last year on Wednesday, up 43 percent, on revenue that rose 48 percent to 151.94 billion yuan.

Tencent raised US$7.94 billion in two syndicated loans in the past nine months, including US$3.5 billion in October to back a deal for a majority stake in Finnish mobile game developer Supercell Oy.

Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(US$1 = 6.8846 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Carol Zhong and Sijia Jiang; Writing by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Stephen Coates)