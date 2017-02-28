Comcast to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan
U.S. cable and media company Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in a deal valued at 254.8 billion yen (US$2.27 billion).
The deal values the Japanese theme park operator at 840 billion yen (US$7.50 billion), including the assumption of debt.
Comcast is buying USJ from Goldman Sachs, private equity firm MBK and other owners.
(US$1 = 112.1300 yen)
