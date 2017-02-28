Comcast to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan

REUTERS - U.S. cable and media company Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) in a deal valued at 254.8 billion yen (US$2.27 billion).

The deal values the Japanese theme park operator at 840 billion yen (US$7.50 billion), including the assumption of debt.

Comcast is buying USJ from Goldman Sachs, private equity firm MBK and other owners.

(US$1 = 112.1300 yen)

