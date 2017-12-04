Most consumers believe connected cars can be targets of cyberattacks: Survey

SINGAPORE: A large majority of consumers, or 85 per cent, believe that vehicles that connect to the Internet, also known as connected cars, could potentially be targeted in a cyberattack, a new survey released on Monday (Dec 4) showed.

The Global Consumer Connected Car survey by security company Irdeto also found that among consumers who own connected cars, 59 per cent are concerned that their vehicle could be the target of a cyberattack.

Compounding the issue, 93 per cent of consumers said they do not own or do not know if they own a connected car, which could indicate that consumers are not aware of the features and functionality that make up a connected car. Some of these features and functionality include the vehicle's ability to connect to Wi-Fi, in-vehicle entertainment systems that connect to the Internet, remote start or lock with an app.

"While consumers may not completely understand what components in their vehicle make up a connected or autonomous car, they do understand that connected cars have the potential to be targeted by a cyberattack," the Irdeto survey said.

"This knowledge could be a key factor influencing the high number of consumers (49 per cent) who stated they are not planning on purchasing a connected car," it added.

The survey, commissioned by Irdeto and conducted by YouGov from Oct 25 to Nov 9 this year, polled 8,354 adults aged 18 and above in six countries: Canada, China, Germany, Japan, UK and the US.

RISKY BUSINESS

For autonomous, or self-driving, vehicles, the survey showed that most consumers are aware that these introduce security risks. Only 12 per cent stated that they do not have any cybersecurity concerns.

The types of concerns include the autonomous vehicle being hacked and giving someone without permission the ability to control certain functions of the car, to giving someone without permission access to personal data.

These findings come amid a backdrop of vehicles with some level of autonomy coming into the market. Irdeto cited IHS Markit's report that states nearly 76 million of such vehicles will be sold globally between now and 2035.

Singapore authorities, too, announced in November it plans to test self-driving buses and shuttles in three areas in Singapore come 2022.

"While the many types of cybersecurity issues which are most concerning vary, it is safe to say that cybersecurity is on the mind of consumers who plan on buying an autonomous vehicle," Irdeto said.

"With most consumers across the globe having at least one concern, if not several, automakers need to start thinking about how they implement cybersecurity into autonomous vehicles before adoption rates take off."