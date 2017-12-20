Crystal ball gazing: Top tech trends to look out for in 2018

Will artificial intelligence, machine learning and augmented reality continue to be fringe tech buzzwords, or are they ready for mass adoption in the new year?

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI). Machine learning. Autonomous driving cars. E-payments. Cryptocurrencies. And online hacks, lots of them.

These technology developments dominated the news in 2017, even as industry players and governments made efforts to move the needle on many of this and, by doing so, stay ahead of the innovation curve.

Tech titans such as Google, Apple, Samsung and Amazon have all locked horns on several of these fronts. Take virtual assistants for example: They have all put efforts to make Google Assistant, Siri, Bixby and Alexa at the forefront of their hardware devices such as smartphones, laptops, earphones and voice-controlled speakers – but at the core of these are the artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms that make them stand out, preferably ahead of the rest.

Countries, too, have stepped up on adopting cutting edge technologies to deliver services to their citizens. Singapore, with its much-touted Smart Nation aspirations, has been championing initiatives in e-payments through the standardisation of its infrastructure through PayNow and the customer-facing front through SG QR.

It has also been a strong advocate for putting self-driving vehicles on the road, with Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan revealing in November that Punggol, Tengah and the Jurong Innovation District will be the first areas in the country to have self-driving buses and shuttles plying their roads come 2022.

On the cybersecurity front, there have been many data breaches that took place, with several affecting millions of users around the globe. Internet stalwart Yahoo, for instance, revealed that a 2013 hack affected all 3 billion accounts, while ride-hailing service provider Uber disclosed that a 2016 data breach compromised personal data of 57 million users. US credit reporting firm Equifax also reported that about 145 million US consumers’ personal details may have been affected by a cyberattack between mid-May and July this year.

Meanwhile, a global ransomware campaign, now known as WannaCry, was launched in May that affected organisations across Europe and Asia, such as Britain’s hospitals and Spain’s telecoms giant Telefonica. The US had on Dec 19 publicly identified North Korea as the perpetrator of the costly ransomware attack.

Closer to home, the Ministry of Defence revealed in February that its Internet-facing I-net system was breached, resulting in the personal data of 850 national servicemen and employees being stolen. The National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University also reported in May that they suffered separate IT network breaches, with the attacks carried out possibly to steal information related to the Government or research.

In light of these developments, what will 2018 bring? Channel NewsAsia got the opinion of several industry watchers for a peek into the future.

AI, DEEP LEARNING TO ENTER THE MAINSTREAM



Head of Telenor Research Bjorn Taale Sandberg said in the company’s research note that AI and deep learning – a sub-field of machine learning concerned with understanding the world through large models and huge amounts of data – will hit the mass market in the coming year.

It will take on a wide range of industries, including health, energy, transport and telco, he added.

“We believe 2018 will be the year when deep learning moves beyond the hype, and will find new markets outside of the Internet giants,” Mr Sandberg said.

Mr Zakir Ahmed, general manager of Asia at Oracle Netsuite, also shared his perspective on AI, saying that the technology has mostly been following rules, such as if A equals B, then C else D, so far.

“This proved to be sufficient for powering devices like smart fridges or cars,” Mr Ahmed said. “On the downside, this predictability also meant that people could easily outsmart AI, often with dire consequences. Thankfully, in 2018 we will reach a pivoting point, where deep learning will fast become an integral component of AI.”

These AI 2.0 systems will “learn, suggest and automate processes by analysing business patterns and behaviours”, he explained. Citing the example of banks, the Oracle executive said they can provide tailored financial services based on their customers’ investment portfolio and risk appetite.

“This can be quick and effective by harnessing the human-like intelligence of AI with deep learning, offering a holistic experience that was previously only possible through an expert financial consultant or adviser,” he said.

AI USE IN CYBERATTACKS TO INTENSIFY

Artificial intelligence will not be used just for driving innovations though. According to research firm Canalys’s research analyst Claudio Stahnke, hackers will intensify the use of AI in the coming year, which means attacks will become more sophisticated.

This, Mr Stahnke said, will increase demand for comprehensive security solutions, thereby “favouring those vendors with broad product portfolios”.

In the third quarter of this year, the IT security market grew 9 per cent to reach US$8 billion, according to the research firm. High-profile ransomware attacks and increasingly sophisticated phishing techniques have “proved the need” for businesses to reinforce their IT security to safeguard data assets and ensure continuity of operation, it said in a market report earlier this month.

MORE WILL ADOPT AUGMENTED REALITY APPS

App Annie, a market insight company, shared that one of its predictions for the new year will be the broader adoption of augmented reality (AR) apps.

Pokemon Go and Snapchat, it said, had sparked huge interest in such apps among the masses, but AR will take another significant step forward towards realising its “massive potential” in 2018. It cited the example of how Facebook, Google and Apple have taken the lead in setting the foundation for AR-related initiatives at their developer conferences this year, as had Chinese giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent.

“These initiatives will accelerate the space by making it easier and faster for publishers to develop AR apps, while also stoking consumer interest,” Mr Jaede Tan, regional director at App Annie, said.

Already, in Japan, there has been a significant increase in iOS app downloads for the top-ranking apps that turn up when “AR” is searched for on the Apple App Store, he added.

PYEONGCHANG WINTER OLYMPICS TO PREVIEW 5G POTENTIAL

Telenor’s Sandberg pointed to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to be the place where the capabilities of 5G will be showcased. This, he said, is due to the increased use of network virtualisation, availability of specifications for the next-generation spectrum technology and the spectrum itself.

“In addition to seeing the development and testing of advanced technical features, we also expect to see real-life use cases demonstrated,” he said. “We might see 5G-linked drone equipment follow ski jumpers through the air, (or) views of the slopes from different 5G-connected vantage points, for instance.

“2018 will be the year when history says 5G was launched,” he predicted.

PEOPLE WON'T JUST CLICK PAST T&CS ANYMORE

Terms and conditions (T&Cs), especially those posted online, tend to be ignored by most – but this is about to change.

In the middle of next year, the European Union (EU) will update the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in several significant ways, said Telenor’s Sandberg. This is important to all of us, the head of research said, as we are becoming the owners of the data that we produce when using digital services.

The revised GDPR strengthens how that data is protected for those in the EU, aiming to give control back to the private users, and it also changes how companies ask for the user’s permission to use the data, he said, adding that T&Cs must be reinvented so consumers know what data they give away and for what purpose.

“This reinvention is key and we are going to see a lot of variations around Terms and Conditions in the beginning … New T&Cs are coming to your favourite app, and you’ll want to read them,” Mr Sandberg said.

He also noted that the “jury is still out” on how GDPR could affect those in Asia, but he anticipates “ripple effects” in the months and years ahead, as global companies such as Google and Facebook may make their improved T&Cs apply globally.