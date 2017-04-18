Czech court bars Uber in country's second-largest city

PRAGUE: A Czech regional court issued an injunction on Tuesday against the Uber Technologies ride-hailing service in Brno, the country's second-largest city, the city government said on its website.

The court accepted Brno's complaints, namely that Uber drivers have not passed required tests and their cars are not equipped with taximeters. The injunction will be binding only when a Dutch translation is delivered to Uber, the court said. The company operates in the Czech Republic through a Dutch subsidiary.

Uber also operates in the Czech capital, Prague, which has a population of 1.28 million, about three times that of Brno.

The Uber service, which expanded into Europe more than five years ago, has come under attack from established taxi companies and some European Union countries because it is not bound by local licensing and safety rules that apply to some of its competitors.

The company generated US$6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to US$20 billion, the company said last Friday.

