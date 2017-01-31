Czech foreign minister calls news briefing on cyber attacks

PRAGUE: Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek will hold a news briefing at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Tuesday to discuss cyber attacks against the ministry, his spokeswoman said.

The ministry gave no details and the ministry press official could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Czech news website www.neovlivni.cz quoted an unnamed security source on Tuesday as saying some of the ministry's email accounts had been hacked.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)