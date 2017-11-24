Danish supermarkets Bilka, Fotex hit by Black Friday cyber attacks: media

COPENHAGEN: Danish supermarket chains Bilka and Fotex were hit by cyber attacks early Friday, taking down their websites at the launch their Black Friday campaigns, local media reported.

The websites were hit by "cyber-connection" attacks, media reported, citing the owner of both chains, Dansk Supermarked.

Bilka, Fotex and Dansk Supermarked could not be reached by telephone for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)