Deloitte hit by cyber attack, says 'very few' clients impacted

The Deloitte Company logo is seen on a commercial tower at Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

LONDON: Global accountancy firm Deloitte said on Monday it had reviewed its systems following a cyber attack which it said had affected a small number of its clients.

A spokeswoman said "only very few clients" were impacted in the hack, which was first reported by Britain's Guardian newspaper.

"No disruption has occurred to client businesses, to Deloitte's ability to continue to serve clients, or to consumers," she said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)

Source: Reuters