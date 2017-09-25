Deloitte hit by sophisticated cyber attack: Guardian newspaper

Technology

Deloitte hit by sophisticated cyber attack: Guardian newspaper

Global accountancy firm Deloitte has fallen victim to a sophisticated hack that resulted in a breach of confidential information from some of its biggest clients, Britain's Guardian newspaper said on Monday.

The Deloitte Company logo is seen on a commercial tower at Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

LONDON: Global accountancy firm Deloitte has fallen victim to a sophisticated hack that resulted in a breach of confidential information from some of its biggest clients, Britain's Guardian newspaper said on Monday.

Deloitte - one of the big four professional services providers - confirmed to the newspaper it had been hit by a hack, but it said only a small number of its clients had been impacted.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Source: Reuters