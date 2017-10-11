Dow Jones blames 'technical error' for fake story on Google buying Apple

NEW YORK: Dow Jones on Tuesday (Oct 10) apologised for a technical error which led its newswires to report that Google would be buying Apple for US$9 billion.

The story said the deal would give each Google shareholder nine shares of Apple stock. "Obviously Google will move into Apple’s fancy headquarters," it added.

In a statement released to tech portal 9to5Mac, Dow Jones said: “Please disregard the headlines that ran on Dow Jones Newswires between 9.34am (9.34pm, Singapore time) and 9.36am.

"Due to a technical error, the headlines were published. All of those headlines are being removed from the wires. We apologise for the error.”



Later on Tuesday Dow Jones issued another statement, which said: "The items, which were never intended for publication, were accidentally published as part of a technology test."

William Lewis, CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal told 9to5Mac that he took the "inadvertent and erroneous publication of testing materials extremely seriously".

He reportedly added: "While immediate corrective action has been taken, I have also ordered a review of news and technology processes in this area."

Earlier Dow Jones' director of communications, Steve Severinghauss, told Gizmodo: "We absolutely were not hacked."