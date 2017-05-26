E-sport breathes some new life into waning consumer PC market

With improving performance in devices, particularly notebooks, and increased interest in online games, observers say e-sports is providing a "bright spot" in an industry in the doldrums.

SINGAPORE: The growing interest in e-sport, especially since it was designated as an official medal sport for the 2022 Asian Games, is providing a small bright spot for PC manufacturers which are seeing falling demand in the consumer market.

Preliminary data from research firm Gartner showed that in the first quarter of 2017, global PC shipments fell 2.4 per cent year-on-year to 62.2 million units – the first time since 2007 that the PC market fell below the 63-million mark in a quarter.

Dwindling demand in the consumer PC space can be attributed to people not replacing older PCs, and some abandoning the market altogether, according to the report.

However, Gartner’s principle research analyst Lilian Tay told Channel NewsAsia in an email interview that online gaming is a “bright spot” for the consumer PC market as it has brought back an incentive for some people to replace their older machines as well as introduce new users to such devices.

“E-sports have gained popularity because of the high quality of the games and the competitive nature,” Ms Tay said. “It offers large tournament money, giving PC gamers looking to become professional an (alternative) career choice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She noted that notebooks may be the way to go for PC vendors as an improvement in technical capabilities means that these portable devices can now better measure up to their desk-bound counterparts.

“The CPU and GPU performance have improved closer to that of the desktop components, chips are easier to cool and battery life have improved tremendously … enabling vendors to offer a reliable and (high) performance gaming notebook,” Ms Tay explained.

Furthermore, the gaming PC market is one that is growing with high margins, she added.

CHASING THE GAMERS’ DOLLARS

PC manufacturers are not oblivious to the trend. Lenovo, for one, has said its gaming desktops and laptops have seen annual growth of 6 per cent for the past 2 years.

Mr Ivan Cheung, executive director and regional general manager for Lenovo Central Asia Pacific, said in a recent interview that in the area he manages, the average revenue it receives per device grew almost 10 per cent year-on-year in the last financial year – primarily driven by gaming enthusiasts.

To tap on this particular niche, the Chinese company in February launched its Legend branding for gaming devices – which he said constitutes both high-end and mainstream notebooks as well as three high-end desktops.

Mr Cheung agreed with Ms Tay’s assessment that gaming notebooks offer a silver lining for the industry. Given the improvement in CPU performance and better cooling on notebooks, the company sees a better upside here compared to desktops, where it has to compete with white-label manufacturers and users who build their own rigs.

Another major player, Dell, said the PC gaming market is expected to be a US$30 billion industry by the end of 2018, growing at a pace of US$2 billion a year, citing a fourth quarter 2016 report by Jon Peddie Research.

Mr Ray Wah, senior vice president and general manager for Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group, told Channel NewsAsia over email that the company has a more optimistic view: Both desktops and laptops in the gaming sector are “equally promising”.

He pointed to its Alienware and Inspiron gaming systems as proof of Dell’s commitment to the growing interest in e-sports. He added that it is committed to “working closely with fellow vendors, professional players and leagues to foster the growth of the e-sports and gaming industry ecosystem”.

For instance, during this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), it announced a partnership with ELeague – an Atlanta-based e-sports league – which entails equipping the professional players and the league with its products, Mr Wah said.

Lenovo, too, is ramping up its push to form relationships with the gaming community, including in Singapore. Mr Cheung said it is still firming up its activities but more details will be disclosed in the “next six months”.

But despite the uptick in interest in e-sports, Gartner’s Ms Tay said the segment is “too niche” to lead the overall consumer PC market.

“The consumer PC market will not go away, but it will continue to decline over the next five years,” the analyst said. “However, vendors now have the opportunity to gain better profits with a smaller but engaged buyers that look beyond just price and function.”